Meriwether County Lands New Manufacturing Facility

“This announcement is further proof of the success automotive companies find here in Georgia, especially as product demand has grown. KB Autosys’ decision to open their first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Peach State is a testament to the strength of the relationship our state has developed with our Korean partners,” said Governor Kemp. “I thank KB Autosys for their investment, and most importantly, for creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Meriwether County.”
Headquartered in Chungcheongnam-do, Korea, KB Autosys has grown into a global supplier of brake pads and linings. By opening a brand-new 108,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Lone Oak, Georgia, KB Autosys will be able to better serve their customers throughout the region, including several located within miles of the plant.
|Rick Kaatz
KB Autosys’ new facility will be located at 6656 Lone Oak Road. The company will be hiring for administrative positions, as well as quality and logistics specialists and machine operators. Individuals interested in career opportunities with KB Autosys are encouraged to visit www.kbautosys.com for additional information.
“We are excited and proud to have the jobs and investment in our county,” said Rosla Plant, chairman of the Meriwether County Industrial Development Authority. “We stand ready to assist the company as they construct their building and begin the hiring process. KB picked a perfect location with I-85 so conveniently close to their facility.”
Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Meriwether Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome KB Autosys to our growing roster of advanced manufacturing and international companies in Georgia, and I thank our partners in Meriwether County for their support on this project,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Home to the No. 1 workforce training program in the nation and more than 200 automotive-related facilities, I’m confident KB Autosys will find continued success in Georgia.”
In 2020, the State of Georgia’s strong international relationships helped facilitate more than $1.3 billion in investment and more than 2,700 jobs from South Korean companies. Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract business from all over the world.
