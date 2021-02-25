Thursday, February 25, 2021

TRIUNE MILL ROAD· CLOSURE AND DETOUR

February 25, 2021 

 

Beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, Triune Mill Road will be closed between Walter Street and Habitat Court. The City of Thomaston is replacing the culvert under Triune Mill Road and repairing the headwalls. The City anticipates that Triune Mill Road will be closed for four ( 4) days to accommodate construction, but could be closed longer depending on weather impacts to the project. 

 

The recreation drive that provides access to the soccer fields will temporarily be converted to a two-way route ( currently one way) and will be utilized as a detour for east bound traffic traveling on Triune Mill Rd to route motorists to State Route 74. Motorists are urged to use caution while utilizing the detour and traveling through recreational facilities. 

 

 

Russell Thompson 

City Manager




