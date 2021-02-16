SALTER RETURNING TO UPSON CO. AS DIRECTOR OF FINANCE

“We are looking forward to having Allen return to the County as a member of the Board of Commissioner’s Executive Team,” said County Manager W. Jason Tinsley. “After a lengthy and thorough search, it is evident that Allen’s experiences in executive management and finance are a natural fit to our organization.”
Allen Salter is a native of Thomaston and a 1983 graduate of Upson County High School. Allen and his wife Lisa, also from Thomaston, have two sons and two granddaughters. Salter served honorably in the United States Air Force for 12 years and separated in 1996 while serving as an Air Force recruiter in Oxford, Mississippi.
After his military service, Allen attended The University of Mississippi where he earned his Bachelor and Master degrees of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy. Salter began his career in public accounting and earned his CPA in 2001. In total, Salter has nearly 22 years of finance, accounting and financial reporting experience in the public and private sectors. Throughout his career, Salter held positions in public accounting as an auditor and consultant and in the private sector as manager of financial reporting, controller and Chief Financial Officer.
Salter’s governmental experience includes serving as manager in the finance department with the Upson County Board of Commissioners and most recently with the University System of Georgia as Assistant Vice President and Controller for Fort Valley State University
