Tuesday, February 16, 2021

MID-FEBRUARY COVID-19 UPDATE

 February 15, 2021

 

From the Georgia Department of Public Health

https://dph.georgia.gov

https://www.district4health.org/

 

For middle Georgia’s District 4 Public Health, February has brought a significant decline in positive case numberssince the record-setting highs in December and January; however, cases are still much higher than they were in all the previous months of the pandemic with the exception of the summer peak in late July to early August. Hospitalizations and deaths and across the District remain extremely high.

 

Upson County reported 76 new cases for the first half of February, a dramatic decline since the huge surges during the last half of December and the whole month of January.  For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties476 positive cases were reported, also a dramatic decline since December. The lowest case numbers for both Upson and its bordering counties were seen in May, June, September, October, and November of last year.

 

There were 7 new deaths reported for Upson County, a decline since the 12 deaths reported the last half of January, but an increase over all the other previous half months since last April and May. For the 8-county area there were a total of 29 deaths, less than January’s 34 deaths, but still the 3rd highest death toll on record.

 

Meriwether County reported the most new cases at 115, followed by Monroe at 92, and Upson at 76Taylor and Talbot Counties had the fewest cases at 21 and 19

Meriwether County also reported the most new deaths at 13, and Upson County had the next highest death toll at 7PikeLamarMonroeCrawfordTaylor and Talbot Counties only had 1 or 2 deaths each. 

 

Based on average 2-week test positivity, 4 counties in the area remain in the Red ZoneUpsonPikeMonroe, and Meriwether. At the end of January, Crawford County was the only county in the Yellow Zone, but now LamarTaylorand Talbot Counties have also moved up to the Yellow Zone

 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

March 1-31, 2020

5

0

 

 

April 1 – 15

134

5

 

 

April 16 – 30

77

13 (hi)

 

 

May 1 – 15

41

10

 

 

May 16 – 31

24

6

 

 

June 1 – 15

14 (lo)

6

1

 

June 16 – 30

60

3

0 (lo)

 

July 1 – 15

38

2

5

 

July 16 – 31

78

(lo)

4

 

Aug 1 – 15

153

4

9

 

Aug 16 – 31

37

6

5

 

Sept 1 – 15

65

4

7

 

Sept 16 – 30

73

3

7

 

Oct 1 – 15

29

6

10

6.6%

Oct 16 – 31

16

3

7

4.4%

Nov 1 – 15

35

0 (lo)

1

6.0%

Nov 16 – 30

63

0 (lo)

6

10.9%

Dec 1 – 15

57

0 (lo)

4

11.7%

Dec 16 – 31

189

1

8

15.6%

Jan 1-15, 2021

246 (hi)

2

14 (hi)

23.4%

Jan 16 – 31

162

12

10

18.7%

Feb 1 – 15

76

7

14 (hi)

12%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public



FEBRUARY 1 – 15, 2021

County

New Cases

New Deaths

Zone

 

 

 

 

Upson

76

7

Red

 

 

 

 

Pike

69

2

Red

 

 

 

 

Lamar

56

1

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Monroe

92

2

Red

 

 

 

 

Crawford

28

1

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Taylor

21

1

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Talbot

19

2

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Meriwether

115

13

Red

 

 

 

 

8-County Totals

476

29

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 8:12 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)