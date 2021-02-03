THOMASTON'S CITY MANAGER RUSSELL THOMPSON SAYS UTILITY BILLS WERE UP 14% IN ERROR

The City council approved a power cost adjustment to electric rates that became effective January 1st. However, the numerical value was incorrectly entered into the City’s billing software and all City bills were affected.
Values have been corrected in the City’s billing software, and new utility bills are being printed and will be mailed out by Friday, February 5th. For Customers who have already paid their utility bill, at their option they may either receive a credit to their account, or the City will issue a refund check for the difference in calculation.
For this month’s billing cycle, late fees will be waived, and the ensuing cutoff date for non-payment will be extended to March 10th, 2021.
Upon review of the rate discrepancy, and as a result thereto, utility bills were approximately 14% higher than they should have been. The error was based upon rates applied to usage; however, the volumetric readings are correct. Customers who wish to pay their utility bill prior to receiving a revised and corrected bill via mail, may contact the City’s business office at 706-647-6633 for corrected amounts, beginning Thursday, February 4th, 2021.
The City of Thomaston apologizes for any inconvenience that this may have caused our customers, businesses, and citizens.
