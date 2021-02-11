Lady Knights Remain Undefeated

The number one ranked Lady Knights of coach Stephanie Raines remained the only undefeated team in the state with a 73-65 win over Jackson in Thomaston Thursday night.
The 19-0 Lady Knights will host Americus-Sumter at 6 pm Friday night for the region 2AAA championship, the Lady Panthers defeated Pike County 64-37 to advance.
The Upson-Lee boys lost to Peach County 60-50 and will play Crisp County at 5:30 pm in the Pike County High gymnasium in Zebulon. Crisp County lost to Americus-Sumter Thursday night 70-59.
In other Region 2AAA action, the Americus-Sumter boys will play Peach County tonight in Thomaston following the girls game.
The Pike County Lady Pirates will host Jackson in the second game Friday night.
