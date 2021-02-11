Thursday, February 11, 2021

Lady Knights Remain Undefeated

The number one ranked Lady Knights of coach Stephanie Raines remained the only undefeated team in the state with a 73-65 win over Jackson in Thomaston Thursday night.

The 19-0 Lady Knights will host Americus-Sumter at 6 pm Friday night for the region 2AAA championship, the Lady Panthers defeated Pike County 64-37 to advance.

The Upson-Lee boys lost to Peach County 60-50 and will play Crisp County at 5:30 pm in the Pike County High gymnasium in Zebulon. Crisp County lost to Americus-Sumter Thursday night 70-59.

In other Region 2AAA action, the Americus-Sumter boys will play Peach County tonight in Thomaston following the girls game.

The Pike County Lady Pirates will host Jackson in the second game Friday night.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 10:14 PM
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

