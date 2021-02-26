WTGA/Fun 101 News Page Exceeds 3 Million Views

On July 31st, 2010, WTGA/Fun 101 launched this web page for news. The first story was about the arrest of a local bank teller and later that same day, seven other news articles were added.
Now 10 years, 6 months and 26 days later the news site has recorded more than 3 million views and is currently averaging over 60,000 a month, at that rate, the next million will only take a little over 16 months. The total number of news stories published as of this morning is 3,313.
The most viewed story since the site launched was on March 9, 2017 following the tragic death of two Upson Regional Medical Center employees in an accident in Pike county. The story was viewed over 19,900 times.
