URMC DESIGNATED LEVEL II MATERNAL CENTER

Upson Regional Medical Center designated as Level II Maternal Center
Upson Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce its designation as a Level II Maternal Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of Women’s Health.
Each year, more than 350 babies are delivered at Upson Regional Medical Center. Compassionate staff and a patient-centered facility make Upson a great place for moms, families, and babies. In partnership with the medical center, Upson’s OB/GYN providers provide a wide range of services including annual wellness exams, family planning, prenatal through delivery care, midwifery services, nursery care, postpartum care, breastfeeding/lactation services, breast exams, prenatal patient centering education, nutrition, and more.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of Women’s Health commends Upson Regional Medical Center’s staff for the commitment to excellence in maternal care that is being provided. Improving care for women in Georgia is exceedingly important and is keeping with Public Health’s desire to protect and improve the health and lives of individuals throughout our state,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D. M.P.H., Commissioner and State Health Officer.
“Our maternal and newborn staff are dedicated to providing excellent care for our community. We strive to provide state-of-the-art care with a family-centered approach. The Women and Newborn Services team at Upson Regional is truly remarkable,” said Director of Women and Newborn Services, Brandie Kilcrease.
For more information on women’s services offered at Upson Regional Medical Center, visit Upson’s website at urmc.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment