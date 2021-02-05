URMC ACHIEVES ACCREDITATION FOR HOME SLEEP TESTING

Upson Regional Medical Center achieves accreditation with ACHC for Home Sleep Testing/Sleep Lab Services
Upson Regional Medical Center proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for Home Sleep Testing/Sleep Lab Services.
Upson’s Home Sleep Testing/ Sleep Lab Services treat sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, periodic leg movements, and insomnia. Dr. Charles Wells serves as the medical director of Upson’s Home Sleep Testing/Sleep Lab Services, supervising and interpreting sleep disorder studies. Dr. Wells is board certified in neurology with subspecialty certification in sleep disorders. He also is a Fellow in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “Recognizing and treating sleep disorders in the early stages may prevent cardiovascular and neurological problems, which can be very expensive to treat,” stated Earnestine Zellner, Respiratory Director.
“By granting accreditation, ACHC finds that Upson Regional Medical Center has demonstrated that our Home Sleep Testing/Sleep Lab Services operate at a level of quality, integrity, and effectiveness consistent with ACHC standards,” stated Upson Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Tarrant. “We are so fortunate to have Home Sleep Testing/Sleep Lab Services available for our patients,” he added.
For more information on Upson’s Home Sleep Testing/Sleep Lab services, please visit urmc.org, or call 706-647-8111 ext. 1456.
