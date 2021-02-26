Friday, February 26, 2021

UPSON COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE ON TESTING

February 26, 2021

District 4 Public Health continues to offer free COVID-19 drive-through testing every Wednesday at Upson Regional from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lower level of the parking deck. Testing at the drive-through in February has drastically declined since the huge numbers seen in December and January. December set the record at a total of 652 tests and a weekly average of 123. In stark contrast, February’s total was only 159 with a weekly average of 40.

Positivity rates for all testing done in Upson County have also declined in February but not enough to get Upson out of the Red Zone. Average 2-week positivity for February is currently 11%, lower than the record 21% in January, but still much higher than October’s 5%. Upson’s average is right in line with the State’s 11% average so far in February. 

In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders and the Department of Public Health Administrative Ordersnursing homes and assisted living facilities in Red Zone counties must follow the guidelines for Phase 1 Reopening, the most restrictive phase. Visitation in Phase 1 is restricted to window visits only, except for essential medical personnel. Any resident trips outside the facility are to be avoided unless medically necessary. Entry of beauticians or barbers is prohibited. Upson County has been in the Red Zone since the first week of December.

Sources: Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov/ ),

District 4 Public Health (https://www.district4health.org/), and Georgia’s Office of the Governor (https://gov.georgia.gov/)

District 4 Drive-Thru Testing at Upson Regional

All Upson
Test Sites

Month

Total Specimens

Daily Average

Avg 2-wk % Pos

Aug 2020

352

88

Sept 2020

276

55

Oct 2020

144

36

5.4%

Nov 2020

136

45

8.4%

Dec 2020

652

130

13.7%

Jan 2021

491

123

21.0%

Feb 2021

159

40

11.3%

