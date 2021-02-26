UPSON COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE ON TESTING

February 26, 2021
District 4 Public Health continues to offer free COVID-19 drive-through testing every Wednesday at Upson Regional from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lower level of the parking deck. Testing at the drive-through in February has drastically declined since the huge numbers seen in December and January. December set the record at a total of 652 tests and a weekly average of 123. In stark contrast, February’s total was only 159 with a weekly average of 40.
Positivity rates for all testing done in Upson County have also declined in February but not enough to get Upson out of the Red Zone. Average 2-week positivity for February is currently 11%, lower than the record 21% in January, but still much higher than October’s 5%. Upson’s average is right in line with the State’s 11% average so far in February.
In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders and the Department of Public Health Administrative Orders, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Red Zone counties must follow the guidelines for Phase 1 Reopening, the most restrictive phase. Visitation in Phase 1 is restricted to window visits only, except for essential medical personnel. Any resident trips outside the facility are to be avoided unless medically necessary. Entry of beauticians or barbers is prohibited. Upson County has been in the Red Zone since the first week of December.
District 4 Drive-Thru Testing at Upson Regional
All Upson
Month
Total Specimens
Daily Average
Avg 2-wk % Pos
Aug 2020
352
88
Sept 2020
276
55
Oct 2020
144
36
5.4%
Nov 2020
136
45
8.4%
Dec 2020
652
130
13.7%
Jan 2021
491
123
21.0%
Feb 2021
159
40
11.3%
