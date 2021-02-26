Upson-Lee High School Navy JROTC Battalion Commander Nathan Boggs has been awarded the Navy National Scholarship, valued at $180,000.

The presentation was made by district Navy recruiters from the Griffin office, LT Daily and Petty Officer Duffin, at Upson-Lee High School on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. After graduating from Upson-Lee High School in May, Nathan will attend Auburn University and major in aeronautical engineering. Upon graduating from Auburn, Nathan will be commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. In addition to receiving the prestigious and highly competitive Navy National Scholarship, Nathan has also been awarded Auburn University's Academic Charter Scholarship , valued at $44,000. Nathan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Boggs.
(Photo attached: l-r Senior Chief Petty Officer Shane Waller, Mrs. Beth Boggs, Cadet Commander Nathan Boggs, Mr. Edward Boggs, and Commander James Jarvis.
