UPSON COUNTY NURSING HOMES COVID-19 UPDATE

 February 16, 2021

 

From the Georgia Department of Community Health (https://dch.georgia.gov)

 

At the end of January, HARBORVIEW and RIVERSIDE Nursing Homes had zero COVID-positive residents, but there were 2 positive residents at PROVIDENCE. Those 2 residents have now recovered and Providence has reported no new cases. None of the nursing homes have reported any new positive staff cases in February. All 3 nursing homes are now COVID-free!

 

 

 

Harborview

Providence

Riverside

Totals

2/16/21

Total Positive Residents

92

67

59

218

 

Resident Deaths

21

15

17

53

 

Residents Recovered

71

52

42

165

 

Total Positive Staff

34

34

30

98

 

Active Resident Cases

0

0

0

0

 

Mortality Rate

23%

22%

29%

24%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harborview

Providence

Riverside

Totals

1/31/21

Total Positive Residents

 

67

59

218

 

Resident Deaths

 

15

17

53

 

Residents Recovered

 

50

42

163

 

Total Positive Staff

 

34

30

98

 

Active Resident Cases

 

2

0

2

 

Mortality Rate

 

22%

29%

24%

 

