UPSON COUNTY NURSING HOMES COVID-19 UPDATE

February 16, 2021
From the Georgia Department of Community Health (https://dch.georgia.gov)
At the end of January, HARBORVIEW and RIVERSIDE Nursing Homes had zero COVID-positive residents, but there were 2 positive residents at PROVIDENCE. Those 2 residents have now recovered and Providence has reported no new cases. None of the nursing homes have reported any new positive staff cases in February. All 3 nursing homes are now COVID-free!
Harborview
Providence
Riverside
Totals
2/16/21
Total Positive Residents
92
67
59
218
Resident Deaths
21
15
17
53
Residents Recovered
71
52
42
165
Total Positive Staff
34
34
30
98
Active Resident Cases
0
0
0
0
Mortality Rate
23%
22%
29%
24%
Harborview
Providence
Riverside
Totals
1/31/21
Total Positive Residents
67
59
218
Resident Deaths
15
17
53
Residents Recovered
50
42
163
Total Positive Staff
34
30
98
Active Resident Cases
2
0
2
Mortality Rate
22%
29%
24%
No comments:
Post a Comment