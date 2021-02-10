Statement From Marie Broder

Thank you to all of the volunteers who made calls, sent text messages, put up signs and door hangers, waved signs, and pushed friends to the polls to vote. Thank you to those who believed in me enough to donate to this campaign. The money came from hard working people within Fayette, Spalding, Pike, and Upson Counties and for that I am thankful.
We have hard work ahead of us in my offices. We have hundreds of cases that must be tried, and we stand ready to try them. I have an incredible staff ready to fight for victims across this Circuit. To the voters, with your voice, you have selected a proven prosecutor who is ready to work hard to keep this Circuit safe. I will fight hard to make you proud.
I will be sworn in at 4 pm by the Honorable Scott Ballard at the Spalding County Courthouse on the 3rd floor.
I will be sworn in at 4 pm by the Honorable Scott Ballard at the Spalding County Courthouse on the 3rd floor.
No comments:
Post a Comment