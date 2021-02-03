TEEN SHOT AND KILLED IN PIKE CO

At 6:20 p.m. today Pike County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person that had been shot at 44 4th street in Concord. A seventeen year old male had been shot while inside the residence. He was transported for medical treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The preliminary investigation has shown this incident to be an accident. An individual in an adjacent room is believed to have dropped a firearm causing it to discharge through a wall striking the victim. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.
*we will not be releasing the names of those involved at this time
