UPSON CO COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE

Upson County COVID-19 Hospitalization Update
February 8, 2021
Federal data on COVID-19 hospitalizations is now available on a look-up tool created by National Public Radio which allows you to see how your local hospital is faring week to week. The latest data released on February 8th shows Upson Regional Medical Center at 83% overall inpatient capacity. 30% of the beds are filled with COVID-19 patients and this percentage represents a level of “extreme stress” according to hospital capacity experts. 97% of available ICU beds are in use, compared to 84% for the State. Over the past 7-days an average of 20 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at Upson Regional each day.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports a total of 149 Upson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 8 new hospital admissions during the first week of February.
Sources: https://www.npr.org https://dph.georgia.gov
