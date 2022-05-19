Congratulations to Upson-Lee High School's Class of 2022 top 2 seniors, Valedictorian Monserrath Mata and Salutatorian Andrew Caldwell. Upson-Lee High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Friday, May 27, at Matthews Field. Gates will open at 6:30 PM and the ceremony begins at 8 PM. This is a private ceremony, and a ticket is required for admission. Reserved seating is available on a first-come basis for those with green and yellow tickets. Please remember that no noisemakers, balloons, or tripods are allowed inside Matthews Field. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Thomaston-Upson You Tube channel. The link will be available on the school district's webpage and social media pages on the day of the event.
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Upson Lee High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
