Thursday, May 12, 2022

NEW A.D. AT UPSON-LEE

 At the Tuesday, May 10th, board meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education approved Dr. Howard Busby as Athletic Director of Upson-Lee High School, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. Dr. Busby has been employed with Thomaston-Upson Schools since 2019. He has taught health and physical education, weight training, driver's education, business, and work-based learning at Upson-Lee High School. Dr. Busby has coached multiple sports for the Knights, including football, baseball, and track.  Congratulations to Dr. Busby!

