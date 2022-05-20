Drug Bust In Zebulon

On Wednesday May 18, 2022 the Zebulon Police Department in conjunction with the GBI, ended an in depth investigation, with the execution of a Search warrant as well as arrest warrants for Trafficking Cocaine. The suspect in this case Darjuan Seqeoria Harden has been apprehended.
The GBI along with the ZPD obtained a search warrant, for 76 Thomas St. Zebulon GA 30295. As well as arrest warrants for D. Harden
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Harden away from the residence to try and eliminate placing the family in harm’s way.
Upon execution of the search warrant officers found the entire family of Mr. Harden, which included his mother, wife, daughters, and newborn grandchild. During the investigation we found that Mr. Harden was selling illegal drugs directly from the residence while the family was often at the residence.
During the search of the residence officers located a stash of guns, and a large quantity of Crack Cocaine.
Authorities seized a total of 4 AR style rifles, with 8 magazines for these weapons, 2 pistols and two magazines for these weapons.
Also seized over 4 ounces of crack cocaine, some already broken into individual rocks for sale, and some freshly produced and broken down for single use sales.
