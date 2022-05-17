UPSON COUNTY CLERK SWORN IN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GEORGIA COUNTY CLERK’S ASSOCIATION

Chairman Norman Allen and the Upson County Board of Commissioners are delighted to announce that Upson County Clerk, Jessica Jones, was sworn in as Vice President of the Georgia County Clerk’s Association (GCCA) on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
The Georgia County Clerk's Association was established over 50 years ago to generate a coordinated interest among County Clerks and their Boards of Commissioners in county affairs, and to promote the welfare of county government. As Vice President of the GCCA, Jessica is authorized to act in all instances and with equal power as the President when the President is not present at meetings or is otherwise unable to attend to official duties, serve as Chairman of the Budget Committee, and the office of Vice President shall be affirmed at the Annual Meeting of the Board.
Jessica excels at the core duty of a county clerk, which is to serve as the official record keeper for the county. She has implemented new processes that resulted in county records becoming easily referenceable and searchable documents. She was able to create an archive of all board actions including meeting minutes, official communications, board contracts, and much more. Not only has she implemented these new processes, but she has also been able to go back to previous records and use
her current strategies to organize and streamline older records so that they, too are a searchable archive.
Upson County Manager, Jason Tinsley shared, “Jessica is the type of forward thinker that I like to have on my team. She works each day to create an accurate record of the official actions and plans of our county. She thinks outside of the box and comes up with creative ways to implement successful record keeping strategies. I know that anyone who works for our county in the future will be grateful for the level of detail that she puts into her work each day.”
To learn more about GCCA and the leadership duties that Jessica will fulfill as Vice President, please visit https://www.georgiacca.com/.
No comments:
Post a Comment