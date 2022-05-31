THE GOAT MAN DOC IN ZEBULON THURSDAY

J. Joel Edwards Public Library to show documentary, Goat Man: The Life and Times of Ches McCartney Zebulon, GA — 5/31/2022 — The J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon, GA, will be showing the documentary Goat Man, the Life & Times of Ches McCartney, this Thursday, June 2, at 5:30. (from the DVD cover): “This movie is the most complete, most factual, and the only movie that has ever been authorized by Mr. Ches McCartney, The Goat Man. “Over three years and thousands of miles went into the making of this story of one of America’s last folk heroes. From his home in Iowa, where he was thought of as an embarrassment, to his final home that was in a Macon, GA, Nursing home, where he had come to be known as one of the great legends of the open road, Ches McCartney, the Goat Man, lived his life as many of us secretly wish . . . his way.” The documentary was filmed in 2000 in Molena by Jimmy Hammett of JCH Entertainment. In July the library will show Part 2 of this series: Goat Man 2: More Stories of the American Folklore Legend. These viewings are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other library events, contact the J. Joel Edwards Public Library at 770-567-2014.
