TWO GANG KINGPINS FOUND GUILTY IN UPSON CO

May 26, 2022, an Upson County jury convicted Andre Denard Noble, a 37-year-old male from Griffin, and Myrrin Kendrell Watson, a 43-year-old man from Griffin, for violation of two counts of Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). Assistant District Attorney, Ashton Fallin, along with Assistant District Attorney, Audrey Holliday, tried the case for the State. The Honorable Ben Miller, Jr. sentenced each defendant to 40 years in prison. Both defendants had lengthy criminal histories.
Both defendants were found to be leaders of the Rollin 20s Neighborhood Bloods Zoo Krew. They were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to further the gang’s interests through criminal activity involving themselves and other co-conspirators. Those criminal activities include armed robbery, aggravated assault, drug trafficking, delivering contraband to inmates within the Georgia Department of Corrections, obtaining and selling contraband within the Georgia Department of Corrections, and Small Business Administration loan fraud. They were also found to further the gang’s interest by posting gang activity on social media and sending people into Upson County to commit crimes and recruit new members.
District Attorney Broder said, “I am so proud of my team, and this jury. This verdict sends a strong message that gang activity will not be tolerated in Upson County or in the Griffin Judicial Circuit. This jury
and this sentence sends a message to other gang leaders seeking to recruit and commit crimes here…stay out of Upson
