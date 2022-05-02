UPSON COUNTY MANAGER AWARDED JERRY R. GRIFFIN EXCELLENCE IN PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD

Created in honor of ACCG’s previous executive director who served as the association’s leader for more than 23 years, the award recognizes an individual who has worked toward achieving a lasting positive impact on his or her community.
Jason Tinsley has played a vital part in many of Upson County’s recent successes. He worked diligently as a member of the team that negotiated a contract with a new EMS provider and lead the efforts to acquire the EMS zone for Upson County providing enhanced services and reliability to citizens. He also led a team through two separate municipal bond ratings, the first for a $6 million TSPLOST for road resurfacing and the second for the $23 million SPLOST for construction of a new judicial center. The team was successful in receiving the Aa3 rating which places Upson County in the top 33 counties in Georgia for bond ratings.
In 2018, Jason Tinsley joined the Upson County Board of Commissioners to serve as county manager. The role of county manager encompasses a variety of duties including managing and coordinating all county government operations and other activities as specified by federal, state, and local law, and as directed by the Board of County Commissioners in order to provide innovative, effective and fiscally responsible government services. He brings vast experience to his role as he has held previous positions including Assistant County Manager and Finance Director for Habersham County (GA), County Administrator for Wayne County (GA), City Manager for the City of Jefferson (GA) and County Manager for Marion County (GA).
Tinsley is active with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), serving as a member of the Board of Managers for ACCG, as well as President of the Georgia Association of County Managers and Administrators. Jason also serves as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACO) Finance, Pensions and Intergovernmental Affairs Steering Committee, International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the Georgia City/County Management Association (GCCMA).
According to Upson County Commission Chairman, Norman Allen, “Jason Tinsley is a top-notch county manager, and his contribution to the commissioners and the county are evident by the positive growth and changes we are witnessing in our community. His acute understanding of finance has put Upson County in the best financial position in decades. A professional leader that cares for his team, he is dedicated to each member’s own personal and professional growth.”
To learn more about the Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award please visit www.accg.org.
