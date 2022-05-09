UPSON COUNTY MANAGER JASON TINSLEY REAPPOINTED TO SERVE ON ACCG’S BOARD OF MANAGERS

a member of the Board of Managers on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) Board of Managers. The 2022-2023 Board of Managers was sworn in during a special luncheon at the ACCG Annual Conference in Chatham County.
“Elected by their peers each spring, the ACCG Board of Managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serve as decisionmakers on behalf of our organization,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “I would like to congratulate our newly installed Board and look forward to working alongside them to continue the work of advancing Georgia’s counties.”
Jason Tinsley has served as Upson County Manager since 2018. In his current role, Tinsley is responsible for managing and coordinating all county government operations and other activities as specified by federal, state and local law, and as directed by the Board of County Commissioners in order to provide innovative, effective and fiscally responsible government services. Previous roles held by Jason include Senior Management and Budget Analyst for Leon County (FL), Assistant County Manager and Finance Director for Habersham County (GA), County Administrator for Wayne County (GA), City Manager for the City of Jefferson (GA) and County Manager for Marion County (GA). In his former positions, Tinsley gained significant experience in local government finance, policy analysis, economic development, and human resource management.
In addition to his role as a member of the Board of Managers with the ACCG, he acts as President of the Georgia Association of County Managers and Administrators. Jason also serves as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACO) Finance, Pensions and Intergovernmental Affairs Steering Committee, International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the Georgia City/County Management Association (GCCMA).
Jason and his wife, Kaylyn, reside in Thomaston, Georgia with their four children, Jackson, Joel, Jensen and Anne. Jason enjoys spending his spare time coaching his sons in youth sports, running and spending time on the Georgia coast with his family. Tinsley holds his bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of City Management degree from East Tennessee State University.
