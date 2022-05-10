SPALDING SHERIFF DIX ATTACKS DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS

In January of 2022, Operation Zero Tolerance was initiated because of another rise in drive-by shootings. That operation was a 9-day detail that resulted in 36 arrests that particularly targeted documented violent street gang members. The operation was successful, and the shooting incidents were greatly reduced. In response to the recent rise of drive-by shooting incidents in Spalding County, mostly centered in the city of Griffin, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office launched another operation targeting criminal street gangs and the areas they frequently visit in the Griffin-Spalding area. From May 2nd through May 6th of 2022 a similar operation based on similar incidents, was conducted by Spalding County Special Operations and STING Unit, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Officers. During this 5-day zero tolerance operation resulted in a total of 27 arrests. Out those 27 arrests, 17 were either confirmed criminal street gang members or their associates. This 5-day collaborative effort led to 6 firearms being taken off the streets, 4 of which were stolen, including one from as far as Delaware. It also led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, various pills, stolen dirt bikes, along with the execution of six search warrants. Sheriff Darrell Dix, “We believe that the shootings that have occurred recently are related to an unsolved homicide in the city. The groups are fighting each other, and the fighting has escalated to the point we find ourselves at now. It is just a matter of time before another innocent child or adult is going to be shot or killed by some gang banging idiot who decides to shoot at a house. Whether misdemeanors or felonies, arrests were made in this operation. Unfortunately, it is against the law to no-bond a misdemeanor offender, but if they keep breaking the law when they get out, we will keep arresting them, no problem.” ““The last time I looked at a map the city of Griffin was located in Spalding County, and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is going to do all we can to protect the folks who live anywhere in the county. The actions we are taking may not completely stop this from happening, but I’ll be dammed if we’re going to sit back and do nothing. This is about responding to the areas where these incidents occur and doing all we can to stop it.” “For the past few months, we have been focusing on the distribution of heroin, methamphetamine, and ecstasy in Spalding County. Now we have turned our attention once again to these violent gang offenders. It does not matter who you are, where you live, or the color of your skin; wrong is wrong, and right is right, no matter who you are. Every single one of us, no matter who we are, what we look like, or where we live, has to start holding the ones who are literally acting like terrorists in our neighborhoods accountable for their choices and actions without excuses. The people who live in these areas are sick of it, and since houses cannot shoot back, sooner or later the people who live in them will.” “We want to express our gratitude to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Gang Unit, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision for teaming with us, their continued support, and assistance. We will all continue to target documented gang members of the Bloods, Crips, Ghostface Gangsters, YNKE, and Gangster Disciples, and others who commit acts of violence and intimidate people who just want to be safe in their own homes. To report gang activity or speak with a STING Investigator, please call 770-467-4210.” A list of names and charges will be provided at a later date.
