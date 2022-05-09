Helipad Nearing Completion at Upson Regional Medical Center

Beginning sometime in June, medical helicopters will begin utilizing Upson Regional Medical Center’s brand-new helipad.
Previously, medical helicopters have landed on the front lawn of the Thomaston First United Methodist Church. An ambulance and crew were necessary to meet the helicopter in order to transport patients to or from Upson Regional. “Depending on a patient’s condition, time can equal life or quality of life,” said Upson Regional CEO Jeff Tarrant. “We are so appreciative that our friends at the First United Methodist Church have allowed landings on their property for quite a few years. Constructing a helipad on the hospital’s campus, however, will reduce patient transport times significantly. We know this will make an immediate difference in the lives of our patients,” he added.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held very soon, with plans for a ceremonial first landing at that time.
“The helipad is a significant investment in our hospital and community—a very visible sign of progress as we continue to look for ways we can expand and improve healthcare within our six-county region.,” said Tarrant. “We look forward to celebrating the positive impact this will make,” he added.
No comments:
Post a Comment