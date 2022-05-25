IPG Incorporated presented their concept and design plan for the Upson County Judicial Center

Representatives from IPG shared details about how they drew inspiration from the historic buildings in Upson County and created design options that pull distinct elements from these buildings, resulting in unique options that were specifically designed for the citizens of Upson County. Some of the aspects that IPG incorporated into the design concepts for the new building include the symmetry of the Martha Mill building, the masonry work, emphasis of entry , and light-colored brick of the Upson County Courthouse, and the elegance, material variety, and shifting planes of Hotel Upson.
Based on feedback from the board of commissioners and county staff, IPG focused on providing a concept with wide public spaces, clean and simple design, and an abundance of natural light. The space will promote flexibility, with large, shared spaces that are multifunctional. IPG noted that they feel the design of the building will honor Upson County’s past, while also allowing for future growth. IPG described their concept as “historically rooted but forward looking.”
The board of commissioners unanimously approved IPG’s concept and design plan so that the process can continue moving forward. The commissioners are hopeful that the project can be completed in time to celebrate Upson County’s Bicentennial in 2024.
