ONE KILLED IN GRAD PARTY SHOOTING IN THOMASTON ACCORDING TO P.D. CHIEF RICHARDSON

On Saturday May 28, 2022 at approximately 12:52a.m. officers were dispatched to 205 Park Lane “Main Event” in reference to three male subjects that had been wounded by gunfire. One of the victims identified as Akeem Ellison age 18 of Manchester, was pronounced deceased at URMC (Upson Regional Medical Center). The second victim identified as Elijuan Wright age 17 of Manchester, was airlifted to an undisclosed location for treatment. The third victim identified as a 15 year old juvenile from Thomaston was also treated at an undisclosed location for his injuries. The shooting occurred at a graduation party where at least 200 people were in attendance of which many were juveniles.Apparently sometime of altercation took place inside the event center when the shooting took place. The Thomaston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating this case. Anyone with information related to the shooting or the event please contact Captain Monica Snipes at 706-741-1899 or by email at msnipescityofthomaston.com.
