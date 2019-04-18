UPSON EMA SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE THURS AND FRI

Here's the latest information on the severe weather event.
What: A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move west to east Thursday night and Friday morning across the area. Any storms that develop over the state will be capable of...
- Damaging winds over 60 mph
- Brief tornadoes
- Heavy rain. Total rainfall should remain less than 2 inches.
- Hail up to 1 inch in diameter
Where: At this time, it appears anywhere over north and central Georgia will be under a marginal to slight risk with eastern and central portions under and enhanced risk Friday. See outlook graphics below.
Timing: Most likely time frame to range from 10 PM Thursday to 6 PM Friday as a line of thunderstorms moves from west to east. Some redevelopment of thunderstorms is possible over middle Georgia Friday afternoon. S
