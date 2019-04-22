Monday, April 22, 2019
UPSON CO COMMISSIONERS APRIL 23, AGENDA
UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 6:00 P.M. – Regular Commission Meeting City/County Meeting Room –April 23, 2019 AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen II. INVOCATION III. PUBLIC HEARING The rezoning applicant is WSL Real Estate Holdings, LLC of Milner, Georgia. The property owner is Rolling B. Ranch, LLC. of Atlanta, Georgia. The applicant has requested a rezoning of 43.37 acres MOL from A-R to M-2. The property, located in the southwest corner of the intersection of Delray Road and Barnesville Hwy/SR 36, is more referred to as being in Land Lot 97 of the 10th Land District and found on Tax Map 067 Parcels 014 and 015. IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction. V. REPORTS a. March 2019 Financial Report VI. CONSENT AGENDA b. Regular Meeting Minutes April 9, 2019 c. Approval of bid for AC Units d. Approval of budge calendars Mid-year budget Joint Project Budget Upson County Budget VII. NEW BUSINESS e. Reading of a Proclamation for National Nurses Week f. Appointment to the Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities & Addictive Diseases Regional Advisory Council g. Discussion and approval of an Agreement for City of Thomaston’s tax collection h. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments VIII. ADJOURNMENT
