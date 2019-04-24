NEW LADDER TRUCK FOR THOMASTON FIRE DEPART.

THOMASTON’S NEW LADDER TRUCK ARRIVES
Thomaston Fire Department’s new 107’ Pierce Ascendant PUC Ladder Truck arrived in Forsyth Georgia on April 11, 2019 and will remain there until all emergency equipment is mounted and installed. This beautiful apparatus was transported from PIERCE manufacturing plant located in Appleton Wisconsin which the Fire Chief and several officers were able to visit this facility during pre-construction and final inspection of this apparatus. Before this truck can be put in-service all members of Thomaston Fire will receive specialized training. Those training dates are schedule from May 7th thru May 14th . This training is a part of the purchase package which will ensure all members will understand its operations, safety features and limitations.
There are many safety features on this apparatus compared to our 1988 E-One ladder truck which have serious mechanical issues. This truck was expensive for Thomaston but well worth price to service the citizens and visitor of this community. The new 107’ aerial ladder will service this city for over the next 20 to 25 years. It is the first time in the history of Thomaston Fire Department that we were able to SPEC a ladder truck specifically for Thomaston and not purchase an older used ladder with someone else’s mechanical problems already visible.
As the citizens of Thomaston and elected officials are well aware, this large piece of equipment will not fit into our current station. Therefore the city of Thomaston and Community Ambulance have signed a lease agreement with each other to house our new ladder truck along with 2 personnel at Community Ambulance located on Barnesville Highway and Community Ambulance will house an ambulance and 2 personnel at the City of Thomaston Fire Department.
Thomaston Fire Department will be celebrating the arrival of this new equipment by hosting an old traditional ceremony called a WET DOWN to commemorate the arrival of a new engine. This event is planned to be held in the next couple of weeks, we would like to invite the entire community to help us celebrate, Date and Location to be announced.
I would like to thank the Officers and Firefighters of this department for their endless effort and hard work in assisting with the SPEC’s for our new apparatus. I would like to send a special thank you to the Fire Truck Committee, City Manager, Mayor, City Council Members and the Citizens of Thomaston. We the member of Thomaston Fire Department look forward to continuing our efforts in serving the Citizens of Thomaston and Visitors in our community. Please remember to join us in the next couple of weeks to Celebrate the arrival of our brand new 107’ Ascendant heavy duty single axel PUC Chassis Ladder Truck built by PIERCE of Appleton Wi
