NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER IN PIKE CO.

Prayer Power of Georgia will sponsor the Pike County celebration of the annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2, 2019,
Please join us for the service at noon on the Pike County Courthouse Square.
The National Day of Prayer is a patriotic and spiritual celebration of our great nation; a time to join together to honor those who have served in many different capacities and to ask blessings for those who are serving our community and nation as they are called.
We will honor our Veterans and military personnel.
We will offer words and prayers for our community, state, nation, world, and all that need salvation.
For further information, please contact,
Chaplain Ben Maxedon
Prayer Power of Georgia
PO Box 1263
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-689-7549 prayerpower4u@bellsouth.net
www.prayerpower4u.ne
No comments:
Post a Comment