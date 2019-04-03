Wednesday, April 3, 2019

T-U SCHOOLS PERSONNEL APPOINTMENTS

At last night's meeting, the T-U Board of Education approved the following personnel appointments, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico (effective for the 2019-2020 school year). 
  • Mr. Matt Bentley, Upson-Lee High School Assistant Principal 
  • Mrs. Nesha Campbell, Upson-Lee High School Assistant Principal for Curriculum & Instruction
  • Mr. Jason Weems, Principal of Upson-Lee Pre-Kindergarten
  • Mr. Michael Kirby, Upson-Lee Primary School Assistant Principal
Please join us in congratulating these individuals and wishing them much success as they step into these fundamental roles within the Thomaston-Upson School System.

