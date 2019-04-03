- Mr. Matt Bentley, Upson-Lee High School Assistant Principal
- Mrs. Nesha Campbell, Upson-Lee High School Assistant Principal for Curriculum & Instruction
- Mr. Jason Weems, Principal of Upson-Lee Pre-Kindergarten
- Mr. Michael Kirby, Upson-Lee Primary School Assistant Principal
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
T-U SCHOOLS PERSONNEL APPOINTMENTS
At last night's meeting, the T-U Board of Education approved the following personnel appointments, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico (effective for the 2019-2020 school year).
