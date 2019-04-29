U-L RIFLE TEAM 3RD IN STATE

On April 27, 2019, the Georgia High School Rifle State Championship was held at Fort Benning, GA. Of the 119 teams that participated in the regular season, the top 17 teams qualified for the state championship. After two nail-biting relays, the Upson Lee Knights finished in 3rd place overall with a team score of 1147 out of 1200. Individually, Ana Maldonado shot a season best score of 291 out of 300, making it to the finals and finishing overall in 8th place individually out of 93 competitors. The other team members finished as follows: Grace Geldbach – 290 out of 300 (13th overall), Savannah Muse – 286 out of 300 (29th overall) and Eli Pollard – 280 out of 300 (56th overall). Jackson Roddenberry was the alternate shooter with a score of 274 out of 300. This was a great finish to a very long season. CONGRATULATIONS!!!
