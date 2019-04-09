CHURCH YARD SALE SAT.

It's the AWESOME YARD SALE!!! If you're looking for something...they probably have it! The AWESOME Yard Sale will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints at 3748 Barnesville Highway, between Thomaston and The Rock. They are excited to have this yard sale to raise money for the Young Women ages 12-17 to attend Girls Camp, so they can be close with nature and learn to be closer to Jesus Christ. These teen girls have been gathering items such as kitchen items, all kinds of furniture, exercise equipment, baby items, toys, clothes, garage tools and much, much more! The AWESOME Yard Sale is THIS Saturday, April 13th starting at 8am. There will also be baked goodies for sale. If it rains, the sale will be inside the church gym. See you all Saturday at 3748 Barnesville Highway between Thomaston and The Rock.
No comments:
Post a Comment