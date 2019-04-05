Friday, April 5, 2019
DECEASED INMATE IN SPALDING CO.
At approximately 2:00 p.m. today, April 5, 2019, Spalding County deputies were made aware of an inmate in distress. Jail medical personnel and deputies immediately responded and administered aid, and EMS was notified. Spalding Fire and EMS arrived, took over treatment, and transported the inmate to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital. The inmate was pronounced deceased by WellStar medical staff. The GBI was immediately notified and is on site at the Spalding County Jail conducting the investigation. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix “Misinformation has been posted on social media regarding the time that the first inmate called for help to the deputies’ response. The deputies’ response time was less than one minute. This has been verified by video.” The investigation has been turned over to the GBI. Any further questions should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 5:56 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment