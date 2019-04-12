Friday, April 12, 2019
SUSPECTED DRUG DEALER ARRESTED IN SPALDING CO.
On Thursday, April 11, 2019 Agents with Spalding County Special Operations, Spalding Sheriff’s C.A.G.E. Unit, and Spalding County S.W.A.T. executed a search warrant at 553-A Poplar Drive, the residence of Marty Manley, following an investigation into narcotics distribution. Manley has been known as a drug distributor in Spalding County for years and has been arrested and convicted multiple times on both drug and other charges. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Being a multi time and possibly armed offender, Spalding County S.W.A.T. conducted the entry after deploying a distraction device outside of the residence. When entry was made, Manley attempted to retreat to the bathroom and tried flush the methamphetamine down the toilet. S.W.A.T. team members followed him into the restroom. As a result, Manley was taken into custody and his methamphetamine was recovered inside of the toilet, removed from the house’s plumbing, the floor around the toilet where Manley had previously been standing in the bathroom as he met the S.W.A.T. deputies, and elsewhere in the residence.” Marty Manley has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects, obstruction of officers, and tampering with evidence. He will be residing at the Spalding County Jail for the foreseeable future. According to Sheriff Darell Dix “Marty Manley has been a thorn in the side of the residents on the west side of the county for years. His residence along with several others in that immediate area have been responsible for selling methamphetamine, multiple thefts, and other crimes. The good people who live in that area are tired of the illegal activity and the untouchable attitude and boldness that this trash has brought to their community. We have already visited several of the problem houses, made arrests, issued citations, and taken a high visibility approach to deter crime. We have assured these criminals that their life is about to be miserable. We are working with Spalding County Code Enforcement in the area and have had power service pulled from one of the problem houses due to code issues. Just like with anywhere we go, we will use every resource available to stop them, arrest them, run them out, or move them on. The option they choose is on them.”
