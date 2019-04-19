Friday, April 19, 2019
TPD DRUG BUST
On Wednesday April 17, 2019, Officers of the Thomaston Police Department were conducting routine patrol in the area of East Thompson Street and North Bethel Street in Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia when Cpl. Matt Allen observed a white in color Ford Fusion stopped at the stop sign on North Bethel Street and East Thompson Street intersection. Cpl. Allen knew the passenger to be Carlos Cunningham and knew that Cunningham was currently on house arrest for drug and gang charges ordered by Upson County Superior Court. He made contact with Cunningham at the passenger side of the vehicle and immediately noticed a black in color backpack between his legs. The driver was identified as Anthony Foster. During the contact officers could detect a faint odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. While attempting to make contact with the Upson County Superior Court about Cunningham’s house arrest status, Cpl. Allen requested assistance from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Upon the K9 Officer’s arrival, a free air sniff of the vehicle was conducted. The K9 gave a positive alert for narcotics resulting in a search of the vehicle. During the search the officers located an undisclosed amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, THC Vape Cigarettes, suspected heroin, a semi-automatic pistol, and digital scales. Cunningham and Foster were both placed under arrest and transported to the Upson County Sheriff’s Officer for pending charges of Violation of Georgia Control Substance Act and weapons charges.
