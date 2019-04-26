STUDENT WITH BB GUN AT UL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Parents and Guardians:
Upson-Lee Middle School is committed to providing our students with a safe learning environment. When safety issues arise, we want to clearly communicate these issues with you. This message is to inform you that one of our students brought an unloaded BB gun to school today. Our School Resource Officer received this information from another student this morning. The student was immediately removed from the classroom, the weapon was confiscated, and the student was questioned by law enforcement officials. No students were harmed, and at no time was the gun used to threaten students or staff. This student will face disciplinary measures as per the Thomaston-Upson School System’s Code of Conduct.
