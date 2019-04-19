The Thomaston-Upson School System, in partnership with Southern Crescent Technical College, has Adult Education classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 AM - 12 Noon at the Upson-Lee Learning Academy, located at 300 S. Adams Street. All classes are taught by a Southern Crescent Technical College instructor. Adult Education classes are designed to help adult students with College and Career Readiness, GED Preparation, Life Skills, and English as a Second Language. All instruction, books, and materials are FREE of charge to students. Regular attendance is required. For information, call 706-646-6121.
