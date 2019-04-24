SCTC RIBBON CUTTING/OPEN HOUSE IN HENRY CO.

Southern Crescent Technical College (SCTC) has recently announced plans to hold a Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Building B at the Henry County Center to be held on April 23, 2018 at 10:00 am.
Located just behind the existing Building A, this 82,500 square foot multi-level, state-of-the-art facility houses various medical, computer, and industrial training programs designed to meet the immediate needs of the area. The modern, open-concept plan and floor-to-ceiling glass throughout the structure is ideal for viewing students at work in the labs and will be a showpiece of the building’s sophisticated architecture.
Building B offers classrooms and hands-on lab spaces to support a number of new and expanding programs. Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair, Mechatronics, Water Quality Technology, Associate of Science in Nursing - RN, MRI/CT Scan, Phlebotomy, Cardiovascular Technology, Vascular Technology, Nurse Aide, and a myriad of Computer Information Systems Technology programs including Computer Programming, Computer Networking, Database Specialist, Web Site Design, and Web Application Development are now being offered at the SCTC Henry County Center.
For the design and construction of Building B, the Technical College System of Georgia contributed $20,958,000 in state general obligation bond financing. Henry County contributed an additional $5 million and the City of McDonough donated an additional $1 million in SPLOST funds for this project.
Southern Crescent Technical College President Dr. Alvetta Thomas stated, “We are beyond excited to be celebrating the ribbon cutting for this important asset to our college community. The Henry County business, education and government communities have long been supporters of Southern Crescent Technical College and this project is a model for true collaboration between all of these partners. This building is a great example of teamwork, dedication and vision and shows the commitment to education and workforce development from the leaders and citizens of Henry County.”
This new facility is the second of eight buildings originally proposed for SCTC’s Henry County location. It is a major addition to the educational infrastructure of Henry County and brings more options for technical education within range of every resident in the area. The SCTC Henry County Center is located immediately east of Henry County High School and the Henry Academy for Advanced Studies, built on 25 acres of land donated to Southern Crescent Technical College by the Henry County Board of Education.
With the addition and expansion of the SCTC Henry County Center, many students will be able to begin and finish their education in Henry County. Building B is a huge asset to the Henry County Center, allowing for more programs to be offered at this location. The 35,000 square foot Building A at the Henry County Center opened in January of 2013 and offers Business Management, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice, Logistics, CISCO Computer Networking as well as various general purpose and pre-allied health classrooms and labs.
As the College grows, Southern Crescent Technical College will continue to expand our educational programs and facilities to provide students with enhanced opportunities for career success. For more information on Southern Crescent Technical College or its offerings, please visit www.sctech.edu
No comments:
Post a Comment