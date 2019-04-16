TOP 2 SENIORS AT UPSON-LEE HIGH

Upson-Lee High School Principal Mr. Tracy Caldwell has announced the Class of 2019 Top 2 Seniors. Chelsey Marie Graham is the 2019 Valedictorian and Johana Mata is Salutatorian. Valedictorian is the senior with the highest overall numeric average who has also completed all available Honors courses and at least three of the Advanced Placement (AP) courses in different core areas. Salutatorian is the student with the second highest overall numeric average who has completed the same courses described for eligibility of the Valedictorian.
