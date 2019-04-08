Monday, April 8, 2019
UPSON CO. COMMISSIONERS AGENDA APRIL 9
UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 6:00 P.M. – Regular Commission Meeting City/County Meeting Room –April 9, 2019 AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen II. INVOCATION III. PUBLIC HEARING (CONTINUED) The Upson County Board of Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm to consider a rezoning case. The hearing will be held in the City/County meeting room, #140 of the City/County Governmental Complex, 106 East Lee Street. The rezoning applicant is James Fortner of Thomaston, Georgia. Mr. Fortner has requested a rezoning (REZ2019-01) of 7.2 acres MOL from A-R to M-2. The property, located at 1409 County Road, is more referred to as being in Land Lot 213 of the 10th Land District and found on Tax Map 030 Parcels 046, 046A and 046B. The Upson County Board of Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm to consider a rezoning case. The hearing will be held in the City/County meeting room, #140 of the City/County Governmental Complex, 106 East Lee Street The rezoning applicant is William Shaun Benton of Concord, Georgia. Mr. Benton has requested a rezoning (REZ2019-03) of .53 acres MOL from C-2 to R-2. The property, located at 32 N. Old Alabama Road, is more referred to as being in Land Lot 244 of the 10th Land District and found on Tax Map 042C Parcel 003. IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction. V. CONSENT AGENDA a. Regular Meeting Minutes b. Award bid for Senior Center flooring project VI. NEW BUSINESS c. Approval of a resolution declaring the results of the Special Election on March 19, 2019 d. Discussion of financing schedule for General Obligation Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) Bond, Series 2019 e. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
