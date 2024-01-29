WCGB and ULHS Recognize Student Achievement

Upson-Lee High School and West Central Georgia Bank, a Partner In Education with the Thomaston-Upson School System, have proudly recognized GOAL Card recipients. These students earned a grade of “A” at ULHS in every course during the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year.
Now in its 32nd year, the West Central Georgia Bank GOAL Card program was implemented in support of the new Thomaston-Upson School System and in support of academic achievement for all Upson-Lee High School students. West Central Georgia Bank provides these all “A” students with a student identification GOAL card, which provides them free admission to all ULHS regular home athletic events for an entire semester.
ULHS Principal Mr. Ricky English stated, “The administrators, faculty, and staff at Upson-Lee High School would like to thank Mr. Eddie Rogers for his continued support of this important educational achievement program. The West Central Georgia Bank GOAL Card is the longest running recognition program in the Thomaston-Upson School System, having been implemented in 1992, the year that Upson-Lee High School opened its doors. I want to congratulate these young people for their outstanding academic accomplishments.”
In addition to free admission to ULHS athletic events, GOAL Card holders receive special offers and/or discounts from a variety of local businesses, which are printed on the back of the GOAL Card. West Central Georgia Bank and ULHS would like to thank these businesses for their participation in the GOAL program and for their commitment to quality education in our local public school system: Aviano’s, Belk of Thomaston, French Kiss Boutique, Game Castle, Hometown Nutrition, La Fiesta, Lilly Jane Boutique, Mac’s Grill, Serendipity, Slices Pizzeria, The Apple Cart Bakery & Market, The Country Cupboard, and Wireless Connections. Students are pictured with ULHS Principal Mr. Ricky English and West Central Georgia Bank Assistant Vice-President Mr. Kyle Stonecipher.
West Central Georgia Bank Assistant Vice-President Mr. Kyle Stonecipher (left) presents a check for the GOAL Card program to ULHS Principal Ricky English. The check sponsors GOAL Card students’ free entry into all regular season athletic events during the entire semester. WCGB and ULHS recognized over 200 students for having all As during the first semester of the 2023-24 school year.
