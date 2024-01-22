22 Year Old Woman Creates Chaos On The Roads

Chaos unfolded on the roads of Butts County on Friday as a routine law enforcement operation took a dramatic turn, resulting in a crash, the theft of a patrol vehicle, and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.
The series of events began earlier in the day when Pike County issued a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert for a vehicle and its occupant identified as 22-year-old Destiny Mytess Daniel. Lamar County encountered a vehicle matching the BOLO description and attempted to make a stop. However, Daniel initiated a pursuit that was later discontinued by the deputy due to her reckless driving behavior.
At 11:47 a.m., Butts County Sheriff’s Office received a dispatch about a crash at the intersection of 3rd Street and McDonough Rd in Jackson.
Upon arrival, the deputy was informed by a male witness that Daniel had left the crash scene, walked to a nearby gas station, and stolen his Chevrolet truck with an attached trailer. The stolen vehicle was reportedly heading west on Highway 16.
The deputy immediately gave chase, but Daniel refused to stop. The pursuit took a dangerous turn when the stolen vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Camaro, ejecting multiple lawnmowers and gas cans onto the roadway, subsequently striking a Hyundai and a Suburban. Despite the chaos, Daniel continued with the trailer fishtailing, eventually coming to a controlled final rest in a ditch.
As the deputy approached Daniel, who had exited the stolen vehicle and initially complied by lying face down on the ground, the situation took a bizarre turn. During the process of conducting a felony stop, Daniel suddenly refused to comply, re-entered the patrol vehicle, and fled the scene.
The deputy quickly radioed the development to additional responding units, reporting the theft of his patrol vehicle. Another deputy sighted the stolen patrol car traveling west on Highway 16 and executed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit. Despite the maneuver, Daniel exited the moving patrol vehicle, which eventually came to an uncontrolled stop on the side of the roadway.
Undeterred, Daniel then attempted to steal another vehicle from a stopped motorist but was promptly apprehended by the vigilant deputy.
