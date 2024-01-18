Thursday, January 18, 2024

January Program Upson Historical Society

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Thomaston-Upson Archives Basement

301 South Center Street, Thomaston, GA 30286

The Upson Historical Society is presenting a program on the 1975 sesquicentennial that

celebrated Upson County’s 150th birthday. This program will be led by Gary Gill and Dave Piper.

The program will feature unique images from the celebration in 1975, so if you attended that

event, you should definitely attend this program! If you didn’t attend the sesquicentennial, you

certainly don’t want to miss this presentation where you’ll learn about the record-breaking cake,

parade through downtown, and other fun events that took place over the course of one April

weekend in 1975.

Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 3:11 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)