January Program Upson Historical Society

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: The Thomaston-Upson Archives Basement
301 South Center Street, Thomaston, GA 30286
The Upson Historical Society is presenting a program on the
1975 sesquicentennial that
celebrated Upson County’s 150th birthday. This program will
be led by Gary Gill and Dave Piper.
The program will feature unique images from the celebration
in 1975, so if you attended that
event, you should definitely attend this program! If you
didn’t attend the sesquicentennial, you
certainly don’t want to miss this presentation where you’ll
learn about the record-breaking cake,
parade through downtown, and other fun events that took
place over the course of one April
weekend in 1975.
