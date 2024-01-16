DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses Awarded to URMC’s Carley James McCants, LPN

Thomaston, GA, January 11, 2024 – Upson Regional Medical Center awarded Carley James McCants, LPN with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, a 33-year-old who died of complications related to the auto-immune disease ITP. Patrick’s family came up with the idea for the DAISY Award, as a way to recognize the extraordinary care he and the family received from his nurses throughout his illness. The acronym DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. What began as a thank you from Patrick’s family to nurses has grown into a meaningful recognition program embraced by healthcare organizations around the world.
Carley received multiple nominations for the DAISY Award over the past few months from both colleagues and patients. One nomination highlighted, “I was so sick when I arrived at URMC. She was so good to me, completely understanding. She showed loads of compassion and bedside manner. She catered to my every need and made me laugh when I had no joy.”
“Carley is a great example of a nurse who goes above and beyond for her patients each day. She is beloved by both patients and staff,” shared Upson Regional Medical Center CNO Brandie Kilcrease. “We are fortunate to have Carley as a part of our incredible team of nurses at Upson Regional.”
Nominations for the DAISY Award can be submitted online at urmc.org, or in person at Upson Regional Medical Center.
