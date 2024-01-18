UPSON SHERIFF AND CLERK OF COURT WARNING

FROM THE OFFICE of SHERIFF DAN KILGORE AND SUPERIOR COURT CLERK TERESA MEIER
There is a jury scam going around. Someone impersonating a Sheriff’s Deputy is calling people claiming that they have a bench warrant against them for failure to appear for jury duty. He then tells the person that they can purge themselves from the bench warrant by purchasing a prepaid debit card and sending it to him. If you receive one of these phone calls please hang up. No one from the Sheriff’s Office or the Clerk’s Office will call you and ask you for money. Never give your personal information to anyone over the phone and please, NEVER buy a prepaid debit card to send to a stranger.
