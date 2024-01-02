Funeral Services for SCSO Sargent Marc McIntyre

Memorial Services For
SCSO Sgt. Marc “Mac” McIntyre EOW: December 29, 2023
Memorial Service Date and Time:
Friday, January 5, 2024 1:00pm
Location:
Griffin First Assembly of God 2000 West McIntosh Rd. Griffin Ga. 30223
Visitation will begin at 10:30am and will continue until the time of service.
Law Enforcement Processional will start gathering at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at 10:00am and will depart promptly at 11:30am.
At The Family’s request, there will be no graveside service. Attendees will be dismissed from the church after honors are bestowed and the final call.
Note: Agency Heads and Dignitaries who will be attending are asked to contact Capt. Taylor Dix at (678) 603-5743
