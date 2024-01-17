Driver killed in Spalding County crash

A driver was killed in Spalding County, Georgia State Patrol said, after another car ran a red light and hit them.
The crash occurred on Tuesday on GA-16 at McDonough Road. GSP said the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger ran a red light on McDonough Road and hit a 2008 Ford Superduty pickup truck.
The Ford driver "was unrestrained and ejected from their pickup truck," GSP said. That person died at the scene "after EMS attempted life-saving measures."
GSP said a third car, a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, was involved when the Ford struck it after being hit.
The state patrol did not say if there were any additional injuries in the wreck, or what if any charges the driver of the Dodge Charger might face.
GSP said its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the case.
