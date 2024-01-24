GORDON STATE COLLEGE DEPART OF NURSING ACCREDITATION REVIEW

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING ACCREDITATION REVIEW VISIT BY THE ACCREDITATION COMMISSION FOR EDUCATION IN NURSING (ACEN) The Gordon State College Department of Nursing and Health Sciences wishes to announce that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program and its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). You are invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in The Collaborative Learning Room Number 123 of the Nursing and Allied Health Sciences building located at 419 College Drive, Barnesville, GA 30204. Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to: Dr. Kathy Chappell, Chief Executive Officer Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing 3390 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326 Or email: kchappell@acenursing.org All written comments should be received by the ACEN by February 16, 2024.
